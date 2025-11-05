Khloé Kardashian Reveals How Many Years She’s Been Celibate: ‘Mortified'

Instagram

Khloé Kardashian is opening up about her sex life… or lack thereof.

The reality star chatted with Elle, about how she’s been celibate for nearly four years, since her split with Tristan Thompson in 2021.

For now, she’s mostly focused on raising their two kids, True, 7, and Tatum, 3.

She said of celibacy, “I’m mortified that it’s even my truth. This December will be four years. I get a little embarrassed. I’m like, ‘This is so pathetic,’ but once you get to a certain place, you think, ‘No, this is so special.’”

The 41-year-old continued, “I feel so good. It’s so easy to hook up with other people and distract yourself. When I was going through my breakup it would have been so easy to deflect and hook up with someone else.”

Instead, Kardashian began focusing on herself. "I was like, ‘Okay, why am I making these decisions?’ ‘What am I doing in my life?’ ‘I need to figure out what’s going on with me,’” she said.

Looking at the various factors, she added, “I’ve never dated with children before and that’s such a serious factor to me. I started going to therapy, and I started trying to figure myself out more, especially in my romantic life.”

Being celibate wasn’t the goal. She put it this way: “Once I really was working on myself, I didn’t have the energy to date anyone else. Now, no one is even worth my time. My kids are my priority. Other than that, I want to lie in bed and watch TV if I have free time and I don’t want to share it with someone else.”

Kardashian added, "I’m a little concerned, because I am so happy, so the only thing that worries me is whether I am ever going to want to figure this out. But I hear [that] when I meet the right guy, I will."