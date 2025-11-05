Kathy Hilton Talks ‘RHOBH’ Season 15 Drama: ‘Everybody Was Really Real’ (Exclusive)

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for QVC

Hours after the trailer of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 15 dropped, “Extra’s” Terri Seymour was with Kathy Hilton at her pajama party presented by QVC, where she weighed on what’s to come!

Kathy shared, “I think everybody was really real this year. Really comfortable with themselves and… really comfortable with the new girls.”

Hilton was referencing new cast members fashion designer Rachel Zoe and financial guru Amanda Frances.

According to Hilton, Zoe has had a “hot girl summer” since calling it quits with Roger Berman.