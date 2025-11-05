Has Hollywood Soured on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle?

Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle came to America with big dreams and even bigger deals, but has Hollywood soured on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?

They abandoned the royal life for $100-million deals and the backing of mega platforms like Netflix, but now the couple’s Hollywood-or-bust mission may be going bust.

They released the docuseries “Harry & Meghan," Harry published his tell-all “Spare,” Meghan launched her lifestyle show “With Love, Meghan” and a podcast “Confessions of a Female Founder.”

It seemed like they had it all, but then came the backlash.

Today, a source tells The New York Post, “There is not only no appetite left for them in L.A., but they’ve also worn through any goodwill they had.”

The insider added, “People are sick of them, the act has gotten stale.”

Page Six also says Harry is over Meghan’s “oversharing” to her 4 million Instagram followers, posting pics of their kids and behind-the-scenes videos.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi caught up with Page Six Senior Reporter Carlos Greer, who called it a “gradual progression.”

He added, "We spoke to sources who described them as wanting to be the smartest person in the room. In Meghan's case, for example, sources described her as being dismissive.”

Carlos also shared that Harry reportedly loves hot chocolate and at one meeting they didn’t have any and “staffers were running around scrambling trying to get his hot chocolate."