‘DWTS’: Robert Irwin on Hardest Week Yet & Witney Carson’s Scary Mom Voice (Exclusive)

Disney/Christopher Willard

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson chatted with “Extra” after “Dancing with the Stars” Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night, which saw them dance a paso doble to The White Stripes.

Witney said, “I'm just so proud of everything that we did this week. It was a really hard week with so much technique and shaping… so, I threw a lot at him this week and the fact that we're here and we got two 10s is just so incredible. I’m so, so, so proud of you.”

Robert revealed, "This week, by far the hardest week. And you know what? It felt like just one big trust fall. It really was just a big trust fall metaphorically… but then also quite literally, there was a move at the end there where I do this like jump land in a split stance like on Witney. And there was some very close calls with nearly landing on you. But we just have the ultimate trust for each other and the ultimate passion for this experience.”

They also joked about Witney continuing to be stern with him and her “mother voice.”

Carson teased, "I think the stern Witney this week did really well. So I think I’m going to keep going with that. I think I'm going to go a little bit harder.”

Irwin chimed in, "Witney's mother voice has come out. It's really scary. I'll just be goofing around and then Witney will be like, 'Point your toes.' And I'm like, 'Yes, ma’am.’"

Robert reacted to guest judge Flava Flav being on the show, saying, “The energy was at a new high. I think Rock & Roll Hall of Fame night already is such an incredible energy… but having him to guest judge and to just have this like sense of just passion and enthusiasm for every dance, I love it.”

Irwin also confirmed, "I have an alligator named Flavor Flav. And mate, he's pretty cool, too.”