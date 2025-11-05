Diddy’s Birthday Meal Behind Bars Revealed as He Turns 56

Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs just celebrated another birthday behind bars.

The disgraced music mogul turned 56 on Nov. 4 while serving time at the Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix in New Jersey.

People obtained a copy of the prison menu, revealing Diddy’s choices for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The morning meal included fruit, a choice between bran flakes and breakfast cake or whole wheat bread and two jelly packets. Skim milk and margarine were also available.

For lunch, inmates could choose chicken parmesan or a chickpea burger with sides like spinach, pasta and garlic bread or whole wheat bread. Afterward, prisoners had the choice between fruit and a dessert.

Meanwhile, the dinner menu included selections of cheese pizza or navy beans with Italian pasta salad, green beans and a garden salad.

E! News adds that Diddy could also grab something from the commissary like Honey Buns, Pop-Tarts, cheesecake squares and Cheez-Its.

Diddy, a dad of seven, also got some love from his children.

Christian wrote on Instagram, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE GREATEST POPS IN THE WORLD !! 🎊 🎉 🎈 I LOVE YOU !! I wish you was here w us, I Can’t wait to see you !! #FREEPOPS"

Chance shared on Instagram Stories, "happy birthday to the best dad!! I love you and miss you so much! Can't wait to enjoy sunsets again with you."

In July, Combs was found guilty on two counts of engaging in transportation to engage in prostitution (Mann Act Transportation), but not guilty on alleged racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

In October, Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Combs to 50 months, with 14 months considered time served.