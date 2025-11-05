Bunnie Xo Teases ‘Action-Packed’ New Memoir: ‘I Tell It All!’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Bunnie Xo, who has been married to Jelly Roll for nearly a decade, chatted with “Extra” about being by his side as his music career exploded, her own ups and downs, and her upcoming memoir.

"We're just teammates,” she said, “I think that's the beauty of our marriage."

And even she has been floored by Jelly’s shocking 200-lb. weight loss!

Bunnie said, "Every time I see him, I'm like, 'Babe, where are you? Like, you're just shrinking away.' It's the cutest things."

But while the slimmed-down Grammy nominee tops the charts, Bunnie has been charting her own path, building her own media empire with her hit podcast “Dumb Blonde.”

The podcast doesn’t shy away from tough topics, including her rough childhood.

The Vegas teen was 14, homeless, and a sex worker. She kicked a drug addiction when she and Jelly got full custody of his daughter, Bailey, from another relationship.

She told “Extra,” "I think that was the monumental point where I was just like, 'This is it. I don't want to do this anymore and I'm going to change.' And I did from that day forward.”

Bunnie credited God for helping her along the way, saying, "God first and foremost definitely always had his hand on my life... I like to call my story kind of like the ‘Unpretty Woman,' where I kind of saved myself."

Bunnie is also releasing a no-holds-barred memoir “Stripped Down” in February.

She said the tell-all dives into everything from an "abusive childhood to my mental hospital stay to running from the cops with a broken neck. You name it, it's action-packed.”

Some of her confessions even shocked Jelly Roll!. She revealed, "He hasn't read the whole book yet, but just a couple of chapters that I sent him, he was like, 'I'm so surprised you put that in there.'”