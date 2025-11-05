Bachelor Nation Vacation at Sea — What to Know!

All aboard on the first-ever Bachelor Nation Vacation at Sea!

This won’t be a typical cruise, it’ll be a Bachelor Nation experience beginning November 16, 2026, traveling from Miami to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

Some of the familiar faces who will be part of the four-night cruise include master of ceremonies Jesse Palmer and hosts Wells Adams and Hannah Brown, as well as Joey Graziadei, Kelsey Anderson, Sean Lowe, Catherine Giudici, Trista Sutter, Charity Lawson and Tyler Cameron.

Other Bachelor Nation names include Eric Bigger, Chock Chapple, Jill Chin, Spencer Conley, Jess Edwards, Grant Ellis, Justin Glaze, Joey Graziadei, Mike Johnson, Charity Lawson, Sandra Mason, Rodney Mathews, Blake Moynes, Susan Noles, Dotun Olubeko, Kaity and Zach Shallcross, Ryan and Trista Sutter, Kathy Swarts and Joan Vassos.

Fans who are part of the cruise will be able to attend cocktail parties with Bachelor Nation favorites and attend episode screenings.