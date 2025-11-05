Phylicia J. L. Munn/Bravo

Check out a teaser trailer for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 15!

This season, Rachel Zoe and Amanda Frances are joining the cast, which already includes Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke and Bozoma Saint John.

Amanda is already ruffling some feathers, with Erika and Bozoma expressing their doubts about the businesswoman.

In the trailer, Erika Jayne says, “Something’s off with this girl,” while Bozoma tells Amanda over dinner, “You are not being clear about your life.”

In another part of the trailer, Amanda’s husband points out that her co-stars seem to be somewhat threatened by her. She seems to reference her feud with Dorit Kemsley, saying, “Because I’m young and successful and I’m not financially dependent on a man and she outsourced her financial wellbeing to a man, and it did not go well."

Amanda aside, former besties Kyle and Dorit are still feuding!

After a verbal confrontation, an emotional Dorit tells Kathy, “Those days of me sitting there and grinning and bearing it, swallowing it, taking it. Those days are f**king over!"

Kyle, who has dodged romance rumors with country artist Morgan Wade, is also delivering the tea on her love life amid her separation from Mauricio Umansky, declaring, “I could go Brad, I could go Angelina.”

The trailer also brings attention to Garcelle Beauvais’ exit when Jennifer Tilly slammed Sutton, saying, “That is why Garcelle left, because it’s always all about Sutton.”

Amid her ugly divorce from Aaron Phypers, Denise has a heart-to-heart with Erika, asking, “How could you release pictures of your wife naked?”

Erika responds, “Are you afraid?”

Denise admits, “Yeah, very.”