More than a year after filing for divorce, Tori Spelling and her ex, Dean McDermott, have reached a settlement.

Court docs obtained by “Extra” reveal they came to a written agreement on property and supposal support.

While specific terms of the agreement have not been revealed, the only thing needed now is the judge’s signature.

The divorce is listed as “uncontested.”

Last year, Tori filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

At the time, Spelling wanted the judge to award her spousal support while blocking Dean from being granted any support from her.

Spelling also wanted Dean to cover her legal fees, as well as sole physical custody of their five kids with joint legal custody.

They split in 2023.

In a now-deleted post, McDermott, 56, wrote, "It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own."

"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time," he went on. "We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this."