Rachel Zegler Hopes to Bring ‘Evita’ to New York ‘Very Soon’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Rachel Zegler was radiant in yellow at the 2025 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, where she was among the honorees.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Rachel about celebrating sisterhood and reacted to the iconic Helen Mirren doing her Glamour interview.

Rachel was happy about tonight, saying, “Getting to be in a room with other girls’ girls is really nice.”

She added, “I did an interview for Glamour where I talked about how sisterhood is kind of encapsulated by the drunk girl in the bathroom trope of like you look beautiful, your makeup is hot, break up with your boyfriend and that is sisterhood… So I’m just really glad to be in a room with a lot of like-minded women.”

As for Helen penning her interview, Rachel gushed, “She is an icon. She’s a legend and she is the moment… She and I worked together so many years ago and the fact that she still brings my name up in rooms where I’m not in, to speak very highly of me means a lot and it’s the quintessential girls’ girl move.”

Rachel also raved about her “amazing” experience doing “Evita” in London’s West End and said she hopes to be able to bring it to New York soon!