Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Classmate Ben Duncan Dies Tragically in Horrific Fall

Ben Duncan, who went to University of St. Andrews in Scotland with Prince William and Kate Middleton, has tragically died.

People magazine reports Duncan, who was in his early 40s, fell from a rooftop bar at the seven-story Trafalgar St. James Hotel in London.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed, “Officers responded to concerns for a man on the roof of a building in Cockspur Street, Westminster at 23:02 hours on Thursday, 30 October. The man sadly fell from height.”

The police continued, "Despite the best efforts from the London Ambulance Service, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His death is being treated as unexpected but non-suspicious.”

After their college days, Ben went on to appear in Season 11 of U.K.’s “Big Brother.” He also appeared on shows like “Come Dine with Me” and “Celebrity Coach Tri.”

DailyMail.com reports that Duncan spoke about the royals in a November 2010 interview, sharing what it was like to go to school with the high-profile couple.

"Because we'd had Will and Kate in our midst we had royal protection officers swarming the place,” he recalled. "We knew that they had hit it off and we knew that something was happening, but they were just left alone to get on with it."

Ben was also at the infamous fashion show where Kate caught William’s eye.

"It was the end of their first year. I was there, and in person there were a lot of attractive girls," he said. "She was in a very daring dress, in a sheer stocking-like dress. He was sitting front row and his eyes were like stalks."