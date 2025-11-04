‘Love Island’s’ Chelley Bissainthe on Defending Olandria Amid Huda Drama (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Love Island USA” star Chelley Bissainthe was looking fierce on the red carpet at the 2025 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in NYC.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Chelley, who reflected on the importance of sisterhood and talked about defending castmate Olandria Carthen amid drama involving fellow Islander Huda Mustafa.

Huda and her boyfriend Louis Russell recently appeared to laugh at Olandria being called a racial slur during a livestream. Huda has since issued an apology.

It was “so important” for Chelley to have Olandria’s back. She commented, “Everyone deserves to be defended, you know, and especially in that situation. I can resonate in so many different ways, you know, and it just wasn’t fair and she didn’t deserve that, so I just wanted her to know that she wasn’t standing by herself and that there are people who see her, hear her, and have her back.”

According to Chelley, the experience shows “how strong” they are as women. She added, “How confident we are and just that, you know, no matter how good you try to be to the world, it’ll always have something, but you got to just keep going.”

Chelley also gushed over her man Ace Greene, who is currently in Los Angeles right now.

While things can “get a little bit challenging” with their busy schedules, she stressed, “We truly have each other’s back through and through.”