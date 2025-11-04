Leanne Morgan Reveals the One Thing Her Husband Doesn’t Want Her Joking About

Instagram

Comedian Leanne Morgan is shedding some light on her 32-year marriage to Chuck Morgan in a new interview with Kelly Ripa.

The “Leanne” star appears on this week’s episode of "Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa,” and reveals the one thing Chuck doesn’t want her joking about.

She explained that after having three children her breasts were like “two M&M’s hanging on a piece of skin” and she wanted to get a breast augmentation.

So during one of her stand up bits, she said, “I wanted to get my breasts done, but it’s been a bad mobile home year.”

Her husband later told her, “Don’t you ever say that I can’t provide for you. I can write a check today for your breasts… I have always taken care of you and you will never do without anything.”

She said it “really hurt him,” and she tried to tell him, “It's just a joke.”

Kelly commented, “That was the one thing that you can’t joke about."

Morgan agreed, saying, "He said, ‘Don’t ever say that again because I’ve always taken care of you.’"

Leanne also shared, “He has been a wonderful provider.”

Listen to the full episode of "Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa” on Wednesday, and check out “Leanne” streaming now on Netflix.