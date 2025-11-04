Celebrity News November 04, 2025
Justin Theroux Gave Jennifer Aniston’s New Romance with Jim Curtis His Stamp of Approval
Jennifer Aniston just hard launched her romance with Jim Curtis, and her ex-husband Justin Theroux approves!
Jen posted a loved-up black-and-white pic of the pair for Jim’s special day, writing, "Happy birthday my love,” and "Cherished ❤️.”
In the photo, she’s standing behind him with her arms wrapped around his waist as he smiles.
Theroux was among the nearly 1.5 million people to “like” the post.
Justin, 54, and Jen, 56, were married from 2015-2018, and he has since moved on with Nicole Brydon Bloom. They got married in March.
Aniston, who was married to Brad Pitt from 2000-2005, is now dating Jim, a hypnotist.
Jennifer and Jim first sparked dating rumors in July after being photographed on vacation in Mallorca with Jason Bateman, Amanda Anka and Amy Schumer.