Former VP Dick Cheney’s Cause of Death Revealed

Former Vice President Dick Cheney, who served alongside George W. Bush and advocated for the invasion of Iraq in 2003, has died at 84.

His family told USA Today that Cheney died on Monday from complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease.

Cheney’s loved ones added in a statement, "Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing. We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man."

Cheney had a long history of heart problems, including five heart attacks. He underwent a quadruple bypass surgery in 1988 and a heart transplant in 2012 at age 72.

In 2013, Cheney and his cardiologist Jonathan Reiner released the book, "Heart: An American Medical Odyssey,” the story of Cheney’s 35-year battle with heart disease.