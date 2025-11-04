David Beckham Receives Knighthood from King Charles

Getty Images

David Beckham can add “Sir" to his name!

The soccer legend just received his knighthood from King Charles for his services to sport and charity.

The ceremony took place at Windsor Castle, and David’s wife Victoria Beckham was by his side for the milestone moment.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

David, whose parents also attended the ceremony, told the BBC, “I couldn’t be prouder. People know how patriotic I am — I love my country. I’ve always said how important the monarchy is to my family. I’m lucky enough to have traveled around the world, and all people want to talk to me about is our monarchy. It makes me proud.”

Beckham, 50, wore a suit inspired by the King and designed by Victoria!

He said Charles was “quite impressed” by his look, adding, “He’s the most elegantly dressed man that I know, so he inspired quite a few of my looks over the years, and he definitely inspired this look. It was something that my wife made me.”

Victoria chose a form-fitting navy blue dress for the occasion, paired with a matching fascinator.

It was announced in June that David would receive his knighthood.

Beckham, who played many years with Manchester United, said in a statement obtained by Us Weekly, “Growing up in East London with parents and grandparents who were so patriotic and proud to be British I never could have imagined I would receive such a truly humbling honor. To have played for and captained my country was the greatest privilege of my career and literally a boyhood dream come true.”

He continued, "Off the pitch, I have been fortunate to have the opportunity to represent Britain around the world and work with incredible organizations that are supporting communities in need and inspiring the next generation. I’m so lucky to be able to do the work that I do and I’m grateful to be recognized for work that gives me so much fulfillment.”