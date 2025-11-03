Whitney Cummings Engaged to Skateboarder Chris Cole

Getty Images

Comedian Whitney Cummings and skateboarder boyfriend Chris Cole are leveling up in their relationship!

On Monday, Cummings announced their engagement on her “Good for You” podcast.

She shared, “I got engaged last week... and I don't know how to tell anybody."

“I'm embarrassed to even talk about it, and I'm trying to just get it out of the way,” Cummings added.

TMZ reports Chris popped the question with a ring from Nikki Reed’s jewelry line Bayou during a bike in Topanga Canyon, near her home in Los Angeles.

The engagement comes five months after she broke the news that she was dating Chris.

Cummings was previously engaged to musician Miles Skinner, but they split in 2020.

Three years later, she welcomed her first child, a baby boy.

Along with posting a glimpse of herself seemingly breastfeeding her son, she wrote, “3-D printed a human. Enjoy me never having brushed hair again.”