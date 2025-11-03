Stefon Diggs Says Baby with Cardi B Is Coming ‘Real Soon’: ‘Wish Us Luck’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Patriots star Stefon Diggs was looking sharp in Willy Chavarria at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards in NYC, where they both spoke to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi.

Sharing why he wanted to be at the event, Stefon said, “I'm with Willy, obviously, in this amazing suit. Amazing piece he got me in.”

Referencing Willy’s previous two wins for CFDA American Menswear Designer of the Year, Diggs added, "We're going for three years in a row. You know what I'm saying? Don't want to jinx it. Don't want to jinx it. We'll see what happens. Pulling for him.”

Mona asked them how Stefon’s look came together and Willy replied, “Well, this look is just about Stefon himself, which is strong, a winner, chiseled at all times, especially during game season, and snatched at the waist.”

When asked how Diggs has time for it all he said, “You make time for the things you care about, obviously. And a good friend told me, he invited me, so I said, 'I won't miss it for the world.' We had a game yesterday, we won. So, bringing some good luck. We're bringing a little good luck, I hope.”

Stefon also commenting on A$AP Rocky getting the Fashion Icon Award, saying, “It's amazing. obviously been an inspiration for the culture for a very long time. Just to see people do well is something that you want to tip your hat off and want to keep it going.”