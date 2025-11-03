Robert Pattinson Reflects on 20th Anniversary of ’Twilight’: ‘Mind-Blowing’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Robert Pattinson spoke to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi at the NYC premiere of “Die My Love.”

The movie follows a young mother (Jennifer Lawrence) in rural America who develops postpartum depression and enters into psychosis, and how it takes a toll on her and her partner (Pattinson).

Robert shared how he and Jennifer connected right away, saying, “We've kind of had very similar life experiences even though we didn't know each other at all before this.”

He went on, "We know so many people in each other's periphery that it... felt inevitable that eventually we'd do something together. And I've always thought she's just really funny and stuff in interviews, and being just, like, preternaturally talented and, I don't know, we got on really well in the first phone call. We were like, ‘Oh.' We're like, ‘We like each other.’"

Robert also talked about how being a dad himself affected his approach to the role, “I'm playing a character who is not capable of dealing with anything, but… I've done quite a few movies with babies and I quite enjoyed acting with babies before, but on this one, I mean, the babies were exactly the same age as my daughter and so I was dealing with the same stuff, but my acting child was as well.”

He added, “And I was talking to the parents about it. I’m, like, hanging out with the parents talking about baby stuff all the time and interested in it. And I hadn't been ever interested before, which, it's funny. It's kind of like normally, I'm just, like, straight off to the trailer and on this one I'm like, ‘She crawled yet?'”

Robert, a veteran of the “Twilight” movie series, also reflected on the 20th anniversary of the publication of the novel that started it all.

“That's amazing. I mean, I can't believe the legs, the cultural legs that that movie's had. I mean, it's just mind-blowing to me, but it’s so cool. There's so few things from that period which we still talk about. I get asked about it every single day, which is amazing and, you know, I have such fond memories about the whole thing. I'm just so grateful for it.”