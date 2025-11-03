Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon is opening up on “The Morning Show” co-star Jennifer Aniston’s relationship with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

During an interview on Dax Shephard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, Reese revealed that Jennifer is on good terms with her ex.

Witherspoon recalled Aniston’s 2019 birthday bash, saying, “At her 50th birthday — one of the biggest testaments I can say to what a wonderful person she is — people from her teenage years, people from her 20s, people who work in her home, every ex-husband, ex-boyfriend was there.”

Pitt aside, Aniston was also married to Justin Theroux.

According to Reese, Jennifer doesn’t hold grudges, saying, “She’s not who people think she is — like, holding onto old things. She’s not holding onto old things.”

Many speculated that Aniston and Pitt’s relationship was fractured after he moved on from their marriage with Angelina Jolie.

Witherspoon stressed, “She just is a high spiritual-integrity person… She’s really warm and welcoming. She’s, like, a big host. Like, ‘Come over!’ She’s very warm and friendly.”

Aniston recently made it Instagram official with boyfriend Jim Curtis, calling him her “love.”