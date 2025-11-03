‘Love Island USA’s’ Olandria Carthen on How She Stays Above the Mess (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Love Island USA” star Olandria Carthen and designer Brandon Blackwood hit the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards together!

“Extra” spoke with Olandria, who has been killing the fashion game as her star continues to rise.

As for what sets her apart, Olandria said, “I took a different route. I didn’t really go into the whole content creating thing. Not saying that it’s bad, but, like, it’s just not me.”

Instead, Carthen would rather do speaking engagements and “talk about uplifting education.”

“I didn’t want to be stuck in one box,” Olandria stressed while expressing interest in breaking into the fashion industry.

Olandria also talked about how she maintains her poise and stays above the mess!

She commented, “Even when I was younger, I always had way more to lose than people that I was like kind of into… I had scholarships, I had awards, and I have all these things, so I couldn’t really act out the way I wanted to because I had way more to lose than them.”

Carthen is “grateful,” saying, “It makes it way more easier to be poised in those moments that I really want to say something, you know?”