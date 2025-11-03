Judge Ends Justin Baldoni’s $400M Defamation Countersuit Against Blake Lively

Getty Images

There is a new development in Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s “It Ends with Us” legal battle.

People magazine reports U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Liman has formally ended Justin’s $400-million defamation countersuit against Blake.

The judge initially dismissed the case back in June, and People states that Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios co-plaintiffs let the deadline lapse on filing an amended complaint.

According to docs obtained by the publication, Judge Liman said he contacted all parties on October 17 to let them know he would be entering a final judgment. The magazine reports that Lively responded, asking for the final judgment while also asking that her request for legal fees remain active. The judge agreed.

On October 31, Judge Liman signed an order stating that Baldoni and Wayfarer Studio missed the deadline.

In December, Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set.

Two months later, she also accused him of defamation. Baldoni has denied all of Lively's allegations.

He then filed the $400-million lawsuit against Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds that has now been officially dismissed.

Justin also filed a $250-million lawsuit against The New York Times, but that was dismissed as well.