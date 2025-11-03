Jonathan Bailey Named People’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive

Getty Images

People magazine just named “Wicked” star Jonathan Bailey its 2025 Sexiest Man Alive!

On Monday night, the news was announced on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

He told the magazine of earning the title, "It’s a huge honor. Obviously I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd. [Laughs] It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out."

Jonathan said prior to the announcement, "I told my dog Benson [who joined him at the shoot]. But no, I haven’t. How do you spell . . . NDA?"

As for how his friends will react, Bailey said, "I think a lot of my friends will. They’ll be furious that I haven’t told them. And then they’ll just squeal with delight. They’ve seen me grow up. Behind the mask of being identified as a sexy man are other truths that they know and they’ve witnessed. They know the secrets."

Bailey has made a name for himself since starring on “Bridgerton.” He has earned acting credits in “Jurassic World: Rebirth” and “Fellow Travelers.” His name has also been thrown into the mix as the next James Bond.

This year marks the 40th People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue.

Last year, the magazine named John Krasinski the Sexiest Man Alive.