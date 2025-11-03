Jennifer Lawrence on Bonding with Robert Pattinson as New Parents (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence spoke to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi at the NYC premiere of “Die My Love.”

Lawrence plays a writer and young mother who develops postpartum depression and enters into psychosis.

Jennifer spoke about working on the project while pregnant, saying, “It was nice. It's nice to have, like, a little buddy with you, you know, when you're doing heavy stuff… It's fun because I don't have the consequences that the character has in the movie. So, when they call, ‘Cut!, you know, none of that is, like, real for me. So, I kind of actually just get like a high, and when you're pregnant, you can't really get many of those. So, like a nice little adrenaline, like, ‘Woo!’... It was fun.”

Speaking about working with Robert Pattinson on the project, she said, "We really connected as new parents. When you're a new parent, all you want to do is show somebody pictures and videos of your kid. And so, us both being in that place was great because then we could just sit next to each other and just be like, 'Look at this one. Look at this one’… and that was nice because my baby was 2 and he had, like, a fresh one. So, I got to teach him about all the apps and, like, the toy deliveries, and I just got to really kind of ‘dad' him on that stuff.”

Mona asked, “What's one thing we'd be surprised to learn about him?”

Jennifer replied, “I knew he would be a fun hang and nice. I didn't know that he would be like one of the gals… That was a shock.”

She also reflected on Martin Scorsese handpicking her for the role, saying, "I don't even know how to respond to that… I picked up the book and read it… and was blown away because there's so much to it. But I don't know if you can ever process something like that. I don't think we're meant to.”