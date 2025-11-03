Instagram

Jennifer Aniston posted a sweet tribute to her boyfriend Jim Curtis in honor of his birthday.

Jen posted a loved-up black-and-white pic of the pair for his birthday, writing, "Happy birthday my love,” and "Cherished ❤️.”

In the photo, she’s standing behind him with her arms wrapped around his waist as he smiles.

While this definitely makes the pair Instagram official, she did share a photo back in September that appeared to be Jim enjoying a sunset.

Jennifer and Jim, a hypnotist, first sparked dating rumors in July after being photographed on vacation in Mallorca with Jason Bateman, Amanda Anka, and Amy Schumer.

Curtis later mentioned the getaway with Aniston in a recent newsletter.

Without bringing up Jennifer, he wrote, “I am back from vacation and what an experience! When I was sick, sad, stuck and in pain, I never thought I would have the abundance, joy and love I now experience on a daily basis.”

Of Jennifer and Jim’s blossoming relationship, a source recently told People magazine, “[They are] casually dating and having fun.”

Another insider added, "They've been seeing each other for a few months now. They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends.”

In May, Jennifer showed her support for Jim’s book “Shifted” by including it in one of her Instagram posts.

Along with saying that Curtis is “very different” from Aniston’s past exes, the second source noted, “She's been happy on her own, but she's also open to sharing her life with someone. As long as it feels right. Jen's in a very good place right now — grounded, fulfilled and very happy."