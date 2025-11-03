How Vocal Coach Eric Vetro Trained Ariana Grande for ‘Wicked’ (Exclusive)

Instagram

Famed voice coach Eric Vetro is known as “The Voice Whisperer.”

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Eric, who has worked with big names like Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Katy Perry, Shawn Mendes, Austin Butler, Timothée Chalamet, and Jeremy Allen White.

Eric helped Ariana hit those high notes as Glinda in “Wicked.”

He shared, “We worked at training her voice so that she would sound like that, but in a very genuine, authentic way, not just faking it… We worked for months and months, three months just on the audition 'cause she took it so seriously. She wanted so badly to do this role… Then we worked another three to four months before she went to London.”

Vetro is confident that fans will “love” Grande in the sequel “Wicked: For Good,” which hits theaters November 21.

Eric also trained Derek when he worked on “Hairspray Live!” in 2016.

Vetro raved, “You killed it on ‘Hairspray Live!' I remember you finished your first number, everybody was like cheering and clapping… You were a perfect Corny Collins.”

Before they worked on “Hairspray Live!,” Eric spotted Derek’s issue with his vocal cords, connecting him with Dr. Nasseri. After Derek had surgery, Eric trained him back up!