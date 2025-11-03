Heidi Klum’s Medusa Halloween Look Took 10 Hours in Hair & Makeup!

Getty Images

Heidi Klum slithered into her annual Halloween bash as Medusa, with her husband Tom Kaulitz going as a stone statue.

She opened up about her look, patterned after Ray Harryhausen’s creations in the 1981 film “Clash of the Titans,” saying, "I've seen so many girls do Medusa and I thought, ‘You know, I'm going to do Medusa one year and really amp her up with moving snakes and everything.’ So, I'm super excited that I can wear her today and be her today.”

Klum revealed how long the transformation took, saying, "I have been in hair and makeup for 10 hours. But they've been working on this piece, creating this. It's all hand-painted… for the last 12 months."