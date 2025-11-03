Instagram

“Call Me Maybe” singer Carly Rae Jepsen is pregnant!

On Monday, Carly announced that she’s expecting her first child with husband Cole M.G.N.

Along with a pic of Cole cradling her growing baby bump, she wrote on Instagram, “Oh hi baby.”

Cole responded to Carly’s post by commenting with a few heart emojis.

The baby news comes just a few weeks after Carly and Cole tied the knot at the Chelsea Hotel in New York City.

Their 100-guest wedding was officiated by her aunt and uncle. She told Vogue magazine, “We wanted it to feel romantic and full of emotion. Our family talked about how we met, and we wrote personal vows to each other that we read aloud.”

She said they were not expecting to cry — and didn’t. She explained, “The energy was just light and joyful. Between the bright baby blue of the background, the wildflowers that surrounded us, and the intimate lighting, walking down the aisle felt like a fever dream. Nothing will top the moment when we first locked eyes, and to be honest, for the first half of the ceremony we couldn’t see anyone else.”

Carly reflected on their special say, saying, “Often in life we’ll imagine things, and even though the reality can be good, it’s never quite as good. This day felt like the exception. It was better than either one of our wildest dreams. We felt connected through the whole thing, which was really important to us. In fact, we even had a few special songs planted in the DJ’s setlist so that, no matter where we were at the moment, when we heard those songs, we would come find each other.”

Last year, Cole popped the question to Carly.

She included a selfie of the two as she flashed her ring, and another just showing off her new bling. The other photos appear to show the couple enjoying a romantic getaway together.

Carly and Cole were paired up by her management for her 2023 album “The Loveliest Time,” and the relationship turned romantic.