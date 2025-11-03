A$AP Rocky on Being a Girl Dad: ‘I’m Glowing’ (Exclusive)

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna made it an NYC date night at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards, marking her first red carpet since welcoming their third child!

Rocky, who was receiving the Fashion Icon Award, spoke to “Extra's” Mona Kosar Abdi about the honor, which Rihanna received in 2014.

He told Mona, “It feels amazing."

Mona asked how will they instill a sense of fashion in their kids?

He answered, "You know what? I think that fashion is something you just kind of like got in you. It's just like they pick up on it. If they do, they do. If they don't, so be it.”