Mariah Carey Unwraps Annual 'It's Time!' Christmas Announcement

Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey has made her annual, iconic "it's tiiiime!" announcement — and this time, she had a little help.

On Saturday, Carey unwrapped an announcement video in conjunction with Sephora in which Santa Carey is interrupted from spreading Christmas joy by a thieving elf.

Played by Billy Eichner, the elf has nabbed some of her Sephora, but Mariah isn't having it. In spite of his complaints, she sings "it's tiiiime!" and the games begin.

Carey's spot makes extensive use of AI to show her in her sleigh over NYC.

Carey has claimed the moniker Queen of Christmas ever since releasing her first Christmas album in 1994, with its single "All I Want for Christmas Is You."