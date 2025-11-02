Celebrity News November 02, 2025
Mariah Carey Unwraps Annual 'It's Time!' Christmas Announcement
Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey has made her annual, iconic "it's tiiiime!" announcement — and this time, she had a little help.
On Saturday, Carey unwrapped an announcement video in conjunction with Sephora in which Santa Carey is interrupted from spreading Christmas joy by a thieving elf.
Played by Billy Eichner, the elf has nabbed some of her Sephora, but Mariah isn't having it. In spite of his complaints, she sings "it's tiiiime!" and the games begin.
Carey's spot makes extensive use of AI to show her in her sleigh over NYC.
Carey has claimed the moniker Queen of Christmas ever since releasing her first Christmas album in 1994, with its single "All I Want for Christmas Is You."
Since then, the song has re-entered the Billboard charts seasonally. The first time it hit no. 1 was in 2019, and it has hit the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 every year since, generating an estimated $100 million in revenues for Carey and the song's co-writer and co-producer, Walter Afansieff.