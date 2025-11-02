Britney Spears Suddenly Deletes Her Instagram Account

Getty Images

Fans are worrying as Britney Spears has gone dark on Instagram.

In the midst of a public war of words with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, over claims made in his memoir, Britney's entire account vanished on Sunday.

In the run-up to her deleting her account, Spears, 43, had posted mysteriously about her sons — Jayden James, 19, and Sean Preston, 20 — and lashed out at Federline.

On October 7, in a video she uploaded, she appeared to have bruises on her arms and sported visible bandages on her wrists.

“My boys had to leave and go back to Maui,” she wrote.

Spears went on to explain of the manic dancing clips for which she's become known, “This is the way I express myself and pray through art… father who art in heaven… I’m not here for concern or pity, I just want to be a good woman and be better… and I do have wonderful support, so have a brilliant day !!!”

As an afterthought, she explained away her bruises, writing, "Psss I fell down the stairs at my friend’s house… it was horrible. It snaps out now and then, not sure if it’s broken but for now it’s snapped in !!! Thank u god."