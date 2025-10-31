Robert Englund on Moment He Knew Freddy Krueger Was a Global Superstar (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Freddy Kruger has been the man of horror’s dreams for over 40 years, and now Elm Street’s nightmare-dwelling killer is back in stunning 4K!

“Extra” spoke with Robert Englund, who plays the iconic character, about the “A Nightmare on Elm Street” box set.

Robert is excited for fans to experience the franchise in 4K with the box set.

Englund also recalls the first time he realized Freddy was a global superstar while he was in Italy.

He said, “We were over there and were in the limo pulling up… and I was with my girlfriend, but I opened the door and they were going, ‘Freddy! Freddy!’ That was my first inkling that’s how big it was.”

Robert is being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Halloween.