Julia Fox is defending her Halloween costume after it caused an uproar.

The actress attended performer Julio Torres’ Cursed Amulet party in NYC dressed as Jackie Kennedy splatted with blood. The look recreated the pink suit the First Lady was wearing when her husband John F. Kennedy was assassinated next to her.

Jackie’s grandson Jack Schlossberg reacted on X, writing, "Julia Fox glorifying political violence is disgusting, desperate and dangerous. I’m sure her late grandmother would agree.”

Others online also deemed the look disrespectful.

Fox took to Instagram to explain her choice, writing, "I’m dressed as Jackie Kennedy in the pink suit. Not as a costume, but as a statement. When her husband was assassinated, she refused to change out of her blood-stained clothes, saying, ‘I want them to see what they’ve done.’ The image of the delicate pink suit splattered with blood is one of the most haunting juxtapositions in modern history. Beauty and horror. Poise and devastation.”