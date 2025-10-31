How Robert Irwin Is Embodying Late Dad Steve Irwin’s Spirit on ‘DWTS’ (Exclusive)

Disney/Frank Micelotta

“Extra” caught up with Robert Irwin and Witney Carson as they rehearsed for “Dancing with the Stars” Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night.

Robert and Witney will be dialing up the intensity even more for their biggest challenge yet as they do a paso doble to “Icky Thump” by The White Stripes.

Witney praised Robert for how much he’s progressing each week, while Robert shared that he hopes to show that anyone can do anything in life with passion and hard work.

Robert shared, “My dad had this saying that he always used to say which I really love and it was always, ‘I don’t care if people remember me, I just care that people remember what I stood for’ and that is something I take with me every day. And I think that if I can create a platform in which I can reach people and inspire people, particularly young people, not only from an environmental perspective but also just from the perspective of just giving life 100%, finding your passion, and working really hard to give everything a real sense of passion and determination.”

He went on, “I never thought in my wildest dreams that my message could reach more people through dance. I just had no idea that was even possible and on this journey, I’ve found that… it’s also been the first time I’ve ever kind of gotten to act… I want to do everything I possibly can, all in the name of hopefully continuing a legacy and a message that my dad and that my family started.”

As for the advice his dad would have given, Robert commented, “He was the type of person who was always just, you know, if you’re facing something that is new, it’s challenging, it’s scary, it’s an adrenaline rush, that’s how you know you’re on the right track. He approached every day as if it was his last… and I think we all need to do that in our own lives. We all need to live at 100%. We all need to tell the people that we love just how much we love and appreciate them. We all need to take on even the scary and the uncertain moments in life. We have to take it on with a sense of confidence and we have to try and life each other up.”

Robert said of his father, "I think he would have been stoked at the fact that I'm trying to embody that spirit of give it a go, even if you don't know what's gonna happen, even if it's something that's not really in your wheelhouse and completely different. If you can have your genuine, authentic sense of passion and give everything to something, you're on the right track. And I hope in anything and everything I do, that I would be able to make him proud."