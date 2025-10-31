Heidi Klum Promises ‘Very Ugly’ & ‘Very Scary’ Halloween Look (Exclusive)

Heidi Klum is the queen of Halloween, and she’s almost ready to unveil her latest transformation!

“Extra’s” Derek Hough recently caught up with Heidi, who she’s cooking up something “very scary” and “very ugly” for Halloween.

Heidi’s annual bash is the one for the stars like Céline Dion, Serena Williams and Kelsea Ballerini.

Klum has had some wild costume transformations over the years, from aliens to worms, Jessica Rabbit, and the werewolf from “Thriller.”