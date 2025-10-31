‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Suzanne Rogers Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Getty Images

Suzanne Rogers, best known for playing Maggie Horton on “Days of Our Lives,” is opening up to TV Insider about her battle with cancer.

Rogers, 82, revealed that over the summer she felt something “wasn’t quite right,” and her doctor ordered and MRI, PET Scan and biopsy.

She recalled, “And the minute he said that I knew that it was something more.”

Suzanne later learned she had stage 2 colorectal cancer.

Rogers went on, “He said, ‘You have cancer and you have to start treatment.’ It was all a shock. I mean, I think I was in a shock for several days because I take pretty good care of myself. But he said, ‘It’s a good thing you caught it in time.’”

The actress wrapped filming on “Days” June 13 and began a rigorous treatment plan jut three days later.

“It was radiation every day and chemo every day for six weeks and it was tough,” the star said. “It was tough knowing you had to do it five days a week and then you had off Saturday and Sunday. I thoroughly enjoyed my weekends because I didn’t have to go to and see a doctor. I was so tired of seeing doctors.”

While Suzanne was undergoing treatments, “Days of Our Lives” was on a six-week hiatus.

She said, “I was able to keep it under wraps and then the show took that break, so it wasn’t necessary to get into it all then. It helped me because it gave me even more time to chill and to get myself healthy.”

Rogers turned to her good friend Sunie Ostermann and onscreen daughter Linsey Godfrey for support. “It was scary,” said Suzanne, who doesn’t have family in L.A. “When I had to go see a doctor, one of them would go with me because you get to a point where once they say cancer, you don’t hear anything else.”

She said Lindsey was by her side during treatments, adding, “We would go out to lunch or dinner with Paul Telfer and Linsey’s daughter, Aleda. I knew I could count on them, so it was a lovely experience on and off the set. We really feel like a family.”

Godfrey offered to tell a few people on set so they could offer support too. Suzanne said, “Mary Beth [Evans] called. Stephen [Nichols] called me, and it was so lovely to get a call from him. And Greg Rikaart stayed in touch, as did AnnaLynne [McCord], and my makeup person at the show.”

She said the show’s producers told her, "Don’t worry about a thing, take care of yourself, get yourself well. That’s the most important thing. We are here.”

While her character Maggie will be missing from the screen for a bit of 2026, Rogers is ready to get back to set.