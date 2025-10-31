Getty Images

Life will look different for Sarah Ferguson after her ex-husband Prince Andrew was stripped of his titles.

People magazine reports that Fergie will be moving out of Royal Lodge, after Andrew was told to surrender his lease on the mansion.

A source revealed, "She is going to be moving out and into a separate home."

The insider also insisted, "Contrary to reports, she has never asked for a property or any provision for herself. She will continue to forge an independent life.”

Another source added that she will be looking for her own place and is “going to move forward independently.”

People explains that Andrew was given notice to surrender his lease on October 30, and will likely move to Sandringham with his future accommodations funded by King Charles.

A palace source, however, did not believe Ferguson would be joining him at Sandringham.

Andrew has lived at Royal Lodge since 2003, and Sarah joined him there in 2008, according to People.