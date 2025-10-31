Getty Images

Cardi B is opening up about her hair care.

During an Instagram Live, the star revealed she hasn’t washed her hair in a few months.

In a clip posted to X, Cardi explained, “I’ve got to oil down my scalp, because tomorrow I’m going to do my real hair. I’m going to wash it, then around Wednesday I’m going to braid it. I haven’t washed my s**t in like two months… matter of fact probably like three months. I don’t f**kin’ know.”

The rapper, who appeared to be wearing a wig cap in the video, went on to joke, "I probably got all types of roach eggs, mosquito eggs, everything in this b**ch, right here,” as she pointed to her head.

Cardi’s hair made headlines during her civil trial in August, as she switched up her wigs over the course of her court appearances, including a black pixie cut and long blonde tresses.

At one point a lawyer asked about her “real hair,” and Cardi coyly confirmed, "They're wigs."

After the trial concluded, she told reporters outside, “I'm telling you guys, when I say that my forehead is raw from changing all these wigs… Raw, raw, raw, raw."