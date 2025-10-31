Arcade Fire Couple Win Butler & Régine Chassagne Split

Getty Images

Arcade Fire members Win Butler and Régine Chassagne are going their separate ways after more than 20 years of marriage.

The band announced the split in a statement on Instagram. They said, “After a long and loving marriage, Win & Regine have decided to separate. They continue to love, admire and support each other as they co-parent their son. Their work in Haiti with KANPE continues and their bond as creative soulmates will endure, as will Arcade Fire. The band send their love and look forward to seeing you all on tour soon.”

Win and Régine share one minor child, who is 13.

Years before the split, Win faced sexual misconduct allegations and released a lengthy statement, mentioning Régine.

He said, “I love Régine with all of my heart. We have been together for twenty years, she is my partner in music and in life, my soulmate and I am lucky and grateful to have her by my side. But at times, it has been difficult to balance being the father, husband, and bandmate that I want to be. Today I want to clear the air about my life, poor judgment, and mistakes I have made.”

Along with denying the allegations, he noted, “I have had consensual relationships outside of my marriage. There is no easy way to say this, and the hardest thing I have ever done is having to share this with my son. The majority of these relationships were short lived, and my wife is aware – our marriage has, in the past, been more unconventional than some.”