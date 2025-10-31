Getty Images

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have been together for five years, but are they secretly married?



In an interview with Perfect Magazine, Rocky called himself Rihanna’s “husband,” fueling speculation that they tied the knot without anyone knowing!

Referencing his three kids with RiRi, Rocky said, “Being a father and a partner and a loving husband in my family is what makes me really, really happy.”

According to Rocky, his family is what is motivating him with his work, saying, “That’s what honestly does get me going: being able to express myself creatively, being able to be a family man and being able to be an artisan.”

Last month, Rocky had people wondering if they were married when asked if he was ready to be a husband in an interview with Elle.

He quipped, “How you know I’m not already a husband?”

Rocky laughed, adding, “I’m still not gonna confirm it.”

As for life with Rihanna and their kids, Rocky shared, “When you come home, it’s about family. It’s about your relationship. It’s about your household. It ain’t about all that other sh*t.”

RiRi and Rocky sparked dating rumors in 2020. A year later, he called her “the one” and “love of my life” in a GQ cover story!