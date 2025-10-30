Getty Images

“The Bachelorette” alum Becca Kufrin is having another baby!

On Thursday, Becca announced that she’s expecting her second child with husband Thomas Jacobs.

In a joint Instagram post, they wrote, “Something’s brewing. Another little boo coming April, 2026.”

The couple included of video of them in Halloween costumes with their son Benson, who sat next to a jack-o’-lantern that read, “Big Brother.”

On her Instagram, Becca posted a pic of herself sleeping while flashing a peace sign. She captioned the pic, “Cat is outta the bag, I must say I am the SLEEPIEST girl you’ve ever met. I think this baby might be part vampire sucking the life outta me.”

Becca and Thomas tied the knot in October 2023, a month after welcoming Benson.

A few months ago, Becca opened up to Momcozy about the hardships of motherhood. She said, “I was not prepared for the lack of sleep, the ever-changing hormones throughout the body, the breastfeeding journey, and the pumping journey. It definitely took a toll on me, especially those first couple of weeks and months.”