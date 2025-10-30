Television October 30, 2025
Sharon Stone Talks ‘Euphoria’ Season 3: 'Those Kids Are Brilliant’ (Exclusive)
Sharon Stone spoke to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour on the red carpet for Variety’s 2025 Power of Women event.
Sharon, a powerful woman herself, told Terri who inspires her. “Betty Williams was my godmother. She and a woman she knew named Mairead Maguire… stopped the uprising in Belfast between the Catholics and the Protestants and stopped a war. She really inspired me.”
And out of the ladies at the event, she said, “Well, I like the fact that some of them have just started, some of them are in the middle of their journey. Jane has gone through all these different roads and highways, and she just keeps going. People just want to just arrest her… because she wants to help the environment when every single thing that we are and are wearing and are doing and are being is made from the environment. Like, get real, the jail you're putting her in is made from the environment. Like, ironic, you know? I mean, just all of it. It's so interesting to me.”
What's next for her? She shared, “I have a painting exhibition... in New York… I just finished ‘Euphoria.' I'm going on to do ‘Speed-the-Plow' with David Mamet as a film. And then I may go to the West End to a theater… to do ‘Misery.’”
Sharon revealed what it was like working on season 3 of “Euphoria.”
"Those kids are brilliant,” she gushed. "Sam and Ashley Levinson are fantastic to work with and work for. Of course, HBO. Every time I've worked for HBO, we've done really extraordinary, valuable, change-worthy [work]. I started working for them when I did 'If These Walls Could Talk 2’ with Ellen DeGeneres and the law changed, the world changed. It was so exciting.”