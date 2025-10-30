Getty Images

Malin Akerman chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour on the red carpet at Variety’s 2025 Power of Women event.

She talked about how it was to play her sexually charged and powerful character on “The Hunting Wives.”

“It's so freeing,” Malin said. "I mean, I wouldn't make necessarily the choices that Margo Banks has made, but to play her in this role is just to sit in that sexuality and that power and that freedom that she has is really, it's such an incredible journey to take with the character and with a role that I've never gotten to experience before that has all the nuances, all the facets of humanity, really, in one character. So, I loved it. She is a powerhouse.”

When is Season 2 coming? Akerman told Terri, “Next summer. We're going back to work in a week and a half... We heard the audience and the fans and we're bringing it to you next summer."

She hasn’t read a single script yet! The actress explained, “Usually, you get a five-month writers' room, but because it was such a wild success this summer, Netflix has said, 'We need a summer release. We're going to go back to work in November. You get a month and a half writers' room.’ So, they're writing feverishly, but I've been in and heard some of the stories and I think we're getting a script soon, I hope.”

Terri asked, “Is it going to be even more scandalous?”

Malin dished, “Of course! It's ‘The Hunting Wives.' That's what I asked, too, in the writers’ room. I was like, 'How are you going to top this?’"