Tom Cooper/Getty Images for Netflix

“Love is Blind” star Megan “Sparkle Meg” Walerius is now a mom!

Walerius broke the news during the show’s Season 9 reunion episode.

She shared, “I had a baby boy two and a half months ago.”

Megan gushed, “I have a little boy, and he is my whole world. And, you know, I now know more than ever I was meant on this earth to be a mom, and he’s amazing. Our family’s very happy.”

During the special, Megan revealed that her son Brooks is her first child with partner Paul, who was in the audience.

Megan and Paul met through mutual friends, and she became “pregnant three months into dating.”

She kept it real about their relationship, saying, “We definitely had our ups and downs. I’m not going to say it was perfect, but Paul’s been amazing and we’re — we’re very happy.”

As for how motherhood has changed her, Megan said, “I’m definitely learning to be a lot more selfless. I think becoming a mom is the ultimate act of selflessness.”

Before Megan confirmed the baby news, Page Six obtained photos of Megan and a then unidentified Paul carrying an infant into her Denver home.

The sighting came after the show’s season finale, in which Walerius broke off her engagement with Jordan Keltner, due to their different lifestyles.

She told Jordan, “I still have reservations, and that’s not how I should be feeling going into my wedding [and] our wedding.”