King Charles Officially Strips Prince Andrew of Royal Titles & Privileges

Prince Andrew will be going by Andrew Mountbatten Windsor from now on.

That’s because King Charles has stripped his brother of all royal titles and privileges.

People magazine reports Buckingham Palace announced the news on Thursday, stating, "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."

In addition to prince, Andrew also held the titles, His Royal Highness, Duke of York, Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh.

As far as honors impacted, People notes they include Andrew’s Order of the Garter and Knight Grand Cross of the Victorian Order.

He will also have to give up his mansion Royal Lodge.

Buckingham Palace added, "His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

The statement went on, "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

His daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, will retain their titles.

Back on October 17, Andrew announced he was giving up his titles.

“In discussion with the King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family,” he said in a statement obtained by People. "I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."

The 65-year-old continued, "With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

The news comes years after Andrew lost his military and royal titles. At the time, he stopped using “His Royal Highness.”

In January 2022, Buckingham Palace tweeted out a statement, saying, “With the Queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen.”

A judge had just denied Prince Andrew’s request to have a sexual assault lawsuit dismissed. Andrew had been accused of sexual abuse by Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was sexually trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, who allegedly forced her to have sex with his friends, including the royal.

In February 2022, Prince Anderw and Giuffre settled their case for an unknown amound. He continued to deny the allegations against him.

Epstein was indicted on federal sex trafficking charges in 2019, but died by suicide before he went to trial.