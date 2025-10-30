Getty Images

Kris Jenner shocked her family on Thursday's episode of “The Kardashians” when she invited her ex, Caitlyn Jenner, to a special farewell dinner.

Kris and her children had gathered at their family home in Hidden Hills to say goodbye to the dwelling, which she listed for sale in February.

She told them, "Your Dad and I bought this house many years ago, and I think one person isn’t here that should be here to say goodbye with us to this house.”

The family was holding hands in a circle when Caitlyn walked in, leaving everyone dumbfounded.

Kris shared, "I was just saying, we bought this house for Kendall and Kylie and all the kids to grow up in, and we were so excited to make so many special memories.”

Caitlyn replied, "That is so true.”

How did the surprise come together? Kris revealed, “About an hour ago, I called Caitlyn and I said, ‘What are you doing?’ And of course, she said, ‘I’m eating dinner and watching Fox News.’ I said, ‘Of course you are.’ And, I said, ‘Would you like to come say goodbye to El Dorado Meadow with us and be with your kids?’ And she said, ‘I’m on my way.’”

During a confessional, Kris insisted, “It’s only right for Caitlyn to be here tonight, too, because she actually was part of all those amazing memories. It wasn’t just my house — it was our house.”

As Caitlyn hesitantly joined the gathering, the group seemed to be in shock.

During a confessional, Kendall opened up about her relationship with Caitlyn, saying, “I definitely wasn’t expecting my dad to be here, just knowing the relationship that my mom has with my dad — not that it’s bad, it’s just distant."

She continued, "My mom’s had a hard time inviting my dad to some of our family gatherings in the past, so it makes me happy that Kylie and I didn’t have to ask for my dad to be invited and that my mom just thought it was a good idea.”

The model said although they “have a good relationship,” she gets "frustrated with her with certain things 'cause we just have completely different views on things.”

Kendall insisted, "But, other than that, I always wanna include her. I know she doesn’t have a lot outside of her family, and I know that she gets lonely… At the end of the day, it’s really nice to have her around.”

Khloé praised her mom’s “growth” when it comes to her ex, saying, "They didn’t have a good relationship for years after their divorce. Things were said. Weaponizing some situations to make my mom look a way that just wasn’t truthful. And the fact that my mom can put all of that behind her — or on pause for a second — it’s really, really big of her.”

After the family chatted over dinner, they posed for a family photo in the home’s entryway and Caitlyn said her goodbyes.

In a confessional, Kris reflected, "What a great night. I'm so happy that we were all here and we were able to say goodbye to a house that brought us so much joy and love; blood, sweat and tears; highs and lows — and that Caitlyn was there. It's been a really long road, but it was Caitlyn's house, too."

Caitlyn and Kris wed in 1991 and split in 2014. They finalized their divorce in 2015.