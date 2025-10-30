Hollywood Producer David Pearce Sentenced for Murder of Model & Her Friend

Getty Images

David Pearce, the Hollywood producer convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in the drugging and deaths of a model Christy Giles, 24, and her friend Hilda Cabrales-Arzola, 26, has been sentenced.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced that Pearce was sentenced to 146 years to life in prison.

Pearce was convicted of the murders, as well as the rape and sexual assault of seven other women, in February.

Following the sentencing, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said in a statement, “This sentence delivers long-awaited justice for Ms. Cabrales-Arzola, Ms. Giles, and the courageous sexual assault victims who came forward and testified. Not only were the victims sexually assaulted, but the lives of Ms. Cabrales-Arzola and Ms. Giles were stolen in one of the most devasting ways — a fentanyl-induced sexual assault by Pearce."

According to the D.A., Pearce and his roommate Brandt Osborn met Giles and Cabrales-Arzola at a warehouse party in East L.A. They all went back to the producer’s Beverly Hills apartment in the early morning hours of November 13, where Pearce allegedly gave the women GHB and fentanyl causing them to “fatally overdose."

The D.A.’s office adds that within 35 minutes of arriving at the apartment, Hilda ordered an Uber, but never accepted the ride.

The statement goes on, “Pearce carried Giles out of the apartment about eleven hours later and carried Cabrales-Arzola out about an hour and a half afterwards. Pearce dropped the victims off at two different local hospitals. Giles was deceased when she was dropped off at the hospital. Cabrales-Arzola was resuscitated and died eleven days later, one day short of her 27th birthday.”

Pearce and Osborn were arrested in December 2021. In February, a jury found Pearce guilty of "two counts of first-degree murder… three counts of forcible rape; two counts of sexual penetration by use of force; one count of sodomy by use of force; and one count of rape of an unconscious woman in the sexual assaults of seven different victims,” according to the D.A.