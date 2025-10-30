Glen Powell on Getting Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Blessing for ‘The Running Man' (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Glen Powell is dishing on his new action-packed “The Running Man” remake.

“Extra” spoke with Powell, who reached out to Arnold Schwarzenegger before filming took place.

He shared, “It was really important to me. I mean, obviously, this is part of Arnold’s incredible career, you know, and this was when Arnold was really, you know, on his run and taking on ‘The Running Man’ was pretty cool… To fill that ‘Running Man’ suit in a little different way, it was pretty special, but I just wanted to get his blessing.”

Powell recalled, “Edgar [Wright] and I watched a movie and we FaceTimed with Arnold. I got to show Arnold, I think, tomorrow the movie, which I’m really excited about… He’s just been supportive.”

Glen plays Ben Richards, who goes on “The Running Man,” a top-rated TV show that’s a deadly competition where contestants must survive 30 days while being hunted by assassins.

According to Powell, the remake is “more loyal to the Stephen King book.”

He dished on the training he went through to make sure his body was prepared, saying, “The movie, it is relentless. It is nonstop, so you got to put your body through a real crucible to survive it, and we definitely needed every bit of training we had.”

Powell has come a long way in his career, starring in hit films like “Maverick” and “Anyone but You” along the way.

Looking at his career, Glen said, “It’s crazy, it’s really fun.”

Along with raving about Edgar, Powell emphasized, “The fact that I get to be in situations like this and work with world-class filmmakers on stories I really care about and get to do the stuff for real, it’s a dream come true.”

Glen also expressed his excitement as he prepares to host “SNL” for the first time.

He noted, “There’s nothing like probably higher on my [bucket] list than ‘SNL,’ truly. I’ve grown up watching ‘SNL.’ My family, we watched all those box sets of every single great performer that’s been on the show. It was sort of like this wonderful thing that my dad, you know, I think it’s premiered when he was in college and it meant so much to him and it meant so much to my mom, my whole family… the fact that I get to bring a bunch of my friends to the show… I’m just ready to have some fun.”

Powell acknowledged that he has “good nerves” going into the show.

Plus, could we ever see Glen join the MCU?

He answered, “There’s not like a hero that I’d love to occupy necessarily, but you never know.”