'Georgie & Mandy’s' Montana Jordan Talks Babies & Tangoes with Derek Hough! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Life is one hilarious and heartfelt mess on the new season of “Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage!”

Only “Extra’s” Derek Hough was behind the scenes on the set of the CBS hit with stars Montana Jordan and Emily Osment.

The show takes place in the 1990s, and Emily showed Derek the set of her onscreen baby’s nursery. Derek told her he just put a crib together for his baby on the way, and looking at the set, he thinks he needs to get some more stuff.

Emily teased, “If you want a fully nineties themed room for your kid… look no further."

Like his character Georgie, Montana and his wife Jenna have a one-year-old daughter in real life, and he told Derek, "I'm kind of going through it in real life right now. And it's always nice to have that real life experience. You know, mine's uh a year and a half now. So, she's getting to the yelling stage.” He joked, “She was on set last Tuesday and they had to tell her to go out and take a walk because she was being too loud on set.”

Jordan added, “Everything that they’re writing in here, I'm literally living it right now."

Instagram

And because Emily and Montana look like they’re having so much fun dancing the tango in the show open, Derek had to put Montana’s moves to the test!