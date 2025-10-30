‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Actor Floyd Roger Myers Jr. Dead at 42

Instagram

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” actor Floyd Roger Myers Jr. has died at the age of 42.

Myers Jr.’s mother Renee Trice told TMZ that he died of a heart attack at his Maryland home on Wednesday.

According to Trice, Floyd had suffered three heart attacks over the past three years before the fatal one.

Renee spoke with Floyd one night before his death.

Myers Jr. played the younger version of Will Smith on the hit show.

His other screen credits were “The Jacksons: An American Dream” (1992), in which he played Marlon Jackson, and “Young Americans” (2000).

Myers co-founded a nonprofit organization called Fellaship Men’s Group, which provides resources for men looking for their purpose in life.

After hearing the sad news, the organization wrote, “The mission will continue in your honor. Next mens meeting will be one for the books like we talked about! Love you bro, rest easy, big bro will take it from here.”

Myers Jr. is survived by his four kids, Taelyn, Kinsley, Tyler and Knox.